FROM THE PARK BENCH: PRT holiday times and basketball updates

Merry Christmas to our community from the entire staff of the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department!
The Riverview Park Activities Center will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27. We will reopen Monday morning, Dec. 28. We will close again at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, and be closed on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. We will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2. We are currently operating on a schedule of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The North Augusta PRT Youth Basketball teams have been drafted and practice sessions are scheduled over the next two weeks in the late afternoon and evenings. Teams are preparing for the 2021 season that gets underway the week of Jan. 4.
I would like to take the opportunity in this week’s column to educate our community on the city of North Augusta's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Advisory Commission. The PRT Advisory Commission was created to be an advisory body to the city council on matters pertaining to parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities within the city. The PRT Advisory Commission recommends to the mayor and city council methods of recreation and cultural activity that will employ the leisure time of the citizens of the city in a constructive and wholesome manner. The commission serves as an additional liaison between the citizens and city government and as a measuring tool or instrument for determining direction and success of programs. It will offer support for budgets and grant procedures. The PRT Advisory commission consists of five people appointed by the mayor and approved by city council. All members are appointed for four-year terms. The current members of the PRT Advisory Commission are Chairman Joe Bickley, Mark Hooks, Henry Jones, Nan Burns and Tom Dunaway. We salute our members for their active role in helping your Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department deliver the best possible services and facilities to our community.
