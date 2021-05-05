FROM THE PARK BENCH: National Travel and Tourism Week

The city of North Augusta is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week. Tourism is South Carolina’s No. 1 industry. Travel and tourism play a critical role in our community as it provides significant economic benefits. North Augusta has already been the benefactor of numerous travel sports events at Riverview Park including baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball tournaments. These events provide direct revenue to the city of North Augusta but the economy is the real winner as our out of town guests stay in hotel rooms, visit restaurants, purchase gas and other necessities during their stay. Our current estimated economic impact in 2021 from these travel tournaments in North Augusta has already exceeded the $1,000,000 figure. This number will continue to grow as we have more events scheduled for the remainder of the year.
Tourism dollars also come into play for the city of North Augusta from out-of-town folks who come to use the Greeneway, attend weddings, attend events at the Living History Park, attend Green Jacket baseball games, attend concert events at the amphitheater, attend the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee and so much more. Tourism and marketing could see more attention for the city of North Augusta as we move forward into the future.
The Riverview Park Activities Center will host a travel basketball tournament this Friday evening through Sunday. The diamonds of Riverview Park will be open to recreation league team practices and free play this weekend.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the city of North Augusta PRT department on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation, or follow us on Twitter @northaugustaprt.