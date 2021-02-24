FROM THE PARK BENCH: National Alliance for Youth Sports training for volunteer coaches

The North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department in 2021 will be certifying all of our volunteer youth sports coaches through the National Alliance of Youth Sports. The NAYS Coach Training & Membership program is the most widely used coach training program in the nation having trained more than 3 million coaches since its inception in 1981. Our department was one of the first in the state of South Carolina to join this organization in the early 1980s.
The NAYS training features two components: coaching youth sports and a sport-specific training. The coaching youth sports portion covers topics coaches of all sports need to know such as working with parents, motivating kids, building confidence, instilling good sportsmanship, safety, nutrition and hydration, and more. In the sport-specific training coaches learn how to teach the basic skills and fundamentals of the particular sport they are coaching, as well as effective drills to use during their practices.
Youth sports coaches are the foundation of youth sports in the United States. Coaches who are trained and educated on the many different aspects involved with coaching kids are best prepared to provide participants with a fun-filled, safe and rewarding experience. We have made the decision to invest in our volunteer coaches. Our staff is committed to providing the young people of our community the best sports programs through facilities, professional staff and certified coaches.
Baseball, softball and soccer evaluations are in progress as our athletic staff works to make sure we have competitive leagues in all of our programs. We still have room for late signups in most of our leagues so please get your child signed up this week. For more information on spring sports registration please call our front office at 803-441-4311.
The goals for our recreation leagues are participation, sportsmanship and making the playing field as level as possible for all of our teams. We want our young people to make memories that they can take with them in the education process of growing up. All children deserve the opportunity to learn and play the game and to be coached by adults that they can look up to. Volunteer coaches who give their time to share the knowledge they have in each of these sports are truly treasured by our department and parents.
The Riverview Park Activities Center will play host to the CSRA Heat Girls’ Volleyball tournament this coming Saturday and Sunday in all six gyms. Gyms will be back open to our members and guests on Monday.