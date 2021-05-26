FROM THE PARK BENCH: Memorial Day holiday

Memorial Day is this coming Monday and we honor all men and women who have died serving in United States Armed Forces. Veterans Day is in November and honors everyone who has served in the United States Armed Forces, not only those who have passed. Each year in May and November we honor our local residents who have served or who are presently serving in our military with our Hometown Hero banners. Please check out the Hometown Hero banners in downtown North Augusta on Georgia Avenue.
Riverview Park Activities Center will play host to a travel basketball tournament this Saturday and Sunday. The Activities Center will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day holiday.
The city of North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department’s spring sports are in the final two weeks of play. Baseball All-Star teams will be selected from leagues 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U to compete in the South Carolina RBI State Tournament that will be played at Riverview Park June 18-20. Girls Softball All-Star teams will be selected from leagues 8U, 12U and 18U to also compete at Riverview Park June 18-20.
The emergency mile markers on the Greeneway are being completed this week. Look for the blue and green markers in the center of the trail every 1/10th of a mile. These markers will allow our Greeneway users to effectively communicate with city staff and first responders as to where their location in in case of emergency.
Registration is now being accepted for our 2021 Summer Adventure Camp. You may register online at www.northaugusta.net or at the Riverview Park Activities Center front office. Adventure camp begins Monday, June 14, at the North Augusta Community Center located at 495 Brookside Ave. Camp sessions are June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28-July 2, July 6-9, July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30, Aug. 2-6, and Aug. 9-13. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Camp registration fee is $100 per week with $15 optional fee for early 8 a.m. drop-off and 6 p.m. late pickup. A maximum of 40 campers will be accepted per week.
