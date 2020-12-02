FROM THE PARK BENCH: Last call for youth basketball registration

Last call for youth basketball registration as player evaluations have been pushed back to begin next Monday, Dec. 7. We currently have 383 participants registered to compete in this year’s program. Basketball teams are limited to 10 players per team so don’t wait too long or your child will miss out. The youth basketball teams will practice during December and begin playing games in January.
With the arrival of our youth basketball season and the colder temperatures outside, we are extending the hours of the Riverview Park Activities Center. Beginning Monday, Dec. 7, the Activities Center will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. We invite our community to come by the Activities Center for a free tour of our facility.
Fall was a bit late arriving but it is here now and the evidence can be seen on the Greeneway on a daily basis. The Parks, Recreation and Tourism maintenance staff with the help of community volunteers Bill Waters and Steve Renas make sure the Greeneway is blown off every day during the week. Unfortunately by the afternoon hours much of their work has been undone by the wind blowing a whole new wave of leaves back on the trail. We urge all of our Greeneway users to please exercise caution during this time of the year as they walk, bike or run.
Our maintenance staff would like to remind all residents that have property backing up to the Greeneway to please place the branches, leaves and excess debris from your yard in front of your residence and not back on the Greeneway. City crews are scheduled each week to pick up your debris in front of your residence; that is not the case in regards to the Greeneway. We appreciate your cooperation on this matter as we do our very best to keep the Greeneway a beautiful and safe place for our residents to enjoy.
As you drive around North Augusta during the Christmas holidays you will notice all of the Christmas decorations in downtown North Augusta and in the parks. Special salute to the Parks, Recreation and Tourism maintenance employees who are responsible for bringing the holiday season to life in our community. Mike Turner, one of our maintenance foreman for the department, is the leader of the Christmas decoration effort. Mike Chavous, Darrell Hester, Josh Logan and Ron Mathews make up the rest of the staff that make it happen.