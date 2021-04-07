FROM THE PARK BENCH: Jimmy Cofer Night at SRP Park

The city of North Augusta will host the North Augusta High School vs. Midland Valley High School varsity and junior varsity baseball games at SRP Park on Monday, April 12. This game has been designated Jimmy Cofer Night at SRP Park as we honor Jimmy for over 55 years of service as an umpire and official. Jimmy has worked everything from your recreation league games, Dixie Youth sub-district tournaments, Dixie Youth District tournaments, Dixie Youth State tournaments, Cal Ripken State tournaments, Cal Ripken Southeast Regionals, ASA District and state softball tournaments, high school baseball games, college baseball games, and semi-pro baseball games. If you have played or coached youth baseball in the CSRA over the last 55 years there’s a pretty good chance that Jimmy Cofer has worked one of your games.
Working with youth sports has been such a huge part of Jimmy’s life. Jimmy’s infectious positive attitude, love for young people and love for the game of baseball have been such a blessing to the city of North Augusta. Umpires and officials are usually not very popular with folks but Jimmy is that exception to the rule. Come on out to SRP Park and help us honor Jimmy Cofer while supporting your hometown North Augusta Yellow Jacket baseball team.
Gates to SRP Park will open at 4:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at www.thesrppark.com. Jimmy will be recognized in between the junior varsity game and the varsity game plus throw out the first pitch prior to the varsity game.
The North Augusta Greeneway resurfacing project is underway this week as Beam’s Contracting is working on the section from the Riverview Park Activities Center to Cypress Drive. Please avoid this section of the Greeneway this week as it will be closed. Starting the week of April April 12, the crews are scheduled to resurface from Cypress Drive to River Bluff Road. Please plan accordingly and the rest of the Greeneway will be open for your enjoyment.
The annual Family Earth Day will also be back in 2021. This year’s event will take place on Friday, April 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Brick Pond Park. This year’s event will be a hybrid format with vendors at the park and two live virtual presentations, team meetings for local elementary school classes to participate in class with worksheets and a Facebook Live presentation for the general public. Current vendors planning to be at Brick Pond Park include Augusta Locally Grown, Aiken Habitat for Humanity, Aiken Camellia Society, Aiken Soil/Water Conservation District, Aiken Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, Army Corps of Engineers, Feathered Friends Forever with live birds and the North Augusta Stormwater Department. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will also be there with fishing clinics.
Spring Sports 2021 takes a break this week as Masters’ visitors are in town and our kids are on spring break. Games will resume starting Tuesday, April 13.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the City of North Augusta PRT department on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation or you can follow us on Twitter @northaugustaprt.