FROM THE PARK BENCH: Hometown Heroes banners

The city of North Augusta and the Aiken County Veterans Council have partnered to honor our North Augusta military veterans with Hometown Heroes banners. The banners were hung Monday morning by Parks, Recreation and Tourism employee Mike Turner in the heart of downtown North Augusta between Spring Grove Avenue and Pine Grove Avenue. The banners are a personable and visible way to honor our military veterans prior to Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The banners will be up for a few weeks in November before being replaced with holiday banners as we prepare for Christmas 2020. The Hometown Heroes banners will go up again prior to Memorial Day.
Our list of Hometown Heroes are as follows:
• Army: David Amos, Paul Amos, Lee Anzek, Latorsha Bahria, David Basher, Stanley Blenis, Cecil Bodiford, Kenneth Brace, Stanley Bryant, James Busbee, Bruce Campbell, J.L. Doolittle, Dennis Dupuis, Thomas Goforth, Jack Kendall, Robert Ledbetter, Jesse Lynch, Patrick McGahee, George Miller Jr., Charles Milstead, Phillip Monaco, Ronald Price, Bobby Ramsey, Gary Schuster, Carl Schutte, Michael Strauss, Ralph Wainright, Carl Weatherman, Sheldon Weddle and Earl W. Whitehead.
• Air Force: Charles Ford, James Inman, Lorenzo Kramer, Tony Kramer, Charles Nelms, Robert Pettit and George Shaw.
• Coast Guard: Jodie Galloway.
• Marine Corps: Elmer Bodiford, Kevin Joy, John Havird, William Kinney, Wayne Pinion, Joseph Williams and Nathan Wolfe.
• Navy: James Dickens, Bobby Etheridge, Richard Flippo, David Hicks Jr., Jerry Hicks, James Newman, Dudley Posey, Frank Smith, Steve Virgo and George Young.
The Riverside Village Amphitheater will host two concerts this week. Goin' South will be performing on Thursday evening to a sold out venue and Driving and Crying will be performing on Friday evening. For ticket information go to www.fwbpro.com.
Registration for youth basketball is now in progress and runs through Nov. 25. You may register at the Riverview Park Activities Center or use our online registration at www.northaugusta.net. Leagues are available for children aged 4-18 and include recreation leagues and competitive leagues. Evaluations and drafts will begin on Monday, Nov. 30.
For more information on our youth basketball program, membership, classes or anything else recreation related in the city of North Augusta please call our front office at 803-441-4311 or visit our website at www.northaugusta.net or our North Augusta PRT Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nnorthaugusta.recreation.