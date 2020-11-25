FROM THE PARK BENCH: Holiday season arrives in N.A.

Happy Thanksgiving, North Augusta! The North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff would like to express our thanks for the opportunity to serve each of you throughout the year. Your passion for our facilities and programs motivates us to give our best. We are thankful for the support of our mayor, city administrator and city council who provide us with the resources we need to continue to strive for the next level of service. We are thankful for our volunteer Recreation Board members who give us guidance and feedback throughout the year. We are thankful for all of our sponsors who make so many of our athletic programs and special events affordable for you, our customers. We are thankful to all of our volunteer coaches who take out of their time to work with our young people creating memories and making a difference in their lives. I am thankful for all of our employees who understand that "best" is the standard even in a pandemic.
The holiday season has arrived in the city of North Augusta and with it brings opportunities to celebrate with family and friends. The annual North Augusta Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Calhoun Park and Lookaway Hall. Our program for this year will get underway at 5:30 p.m. with live Christmas music in the park as we count down to Mayor Bob Pettit and our special guest, Santa Claus, to flip the switch on our Christmas tree lights and holiday lights throughout the city. The event will be different this year as we follow social distancing guidelines. We are encouraging members of our community to join us on livestream at https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation.
Finally for this week, the Riverview Park Activities Center will be closed Thursday through Sunday as we celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends. We will open back up at 6 a.m. on Monday morning, just in time for everyone to come on down and work off that turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie. Also, you can still register your child for this year’s youth basketball program. For more information on our youth basketball program or other recreational activities, please call our front office at 803-441-4311 or visit our website at www.northaugusta.net.