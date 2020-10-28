FROM THE PARK BENCH: Halloween Drive-Boo Trick or Treat

Halloween trick or treaters prepare for this Friday as your North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department hosts a drive-thru spooky treat line Halloween event from 5-7 p.m. in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center. Parents should plan to drive to the Riverview Park Activities Center and proceed to the front entrance of the center. Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff and area business sponsors will be handing out pre-packaged treats to children dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Please RSVP on the Facebook event page.
October seems to be flying by as we enter the fourth week of our 2020 fall sports leagues and prepare for the upcoming youth basketball program registration and the holiday season. Registration for youth basketball is now in progress and runs through Nov. 25. You may register at the Riverview Park Activities Center or use our online registration at www.northaugusta.net. Leagues are available for children aged 4-18 and include recreation leagues and competitive leagues. Evaluations and drafts will begin on Monday, Nov. 30.
The North Augusta Amphitheater at Riverside Village will be hosting back to back concerts this Thursday and Friday evening. Southbound Smokehouse and Friends with Benefits are presenting the socially distant concert series titled “Down By The River.” Goin South with Bodega Cat will be the artists performing on Thursday evening and this concert is sold out. Funk You with Scarlet Begonias are the artists for the Friday night concert. For ticket information go to Tickets-FWBpro.com.
The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will be hanging our Hometown Hero banners in November as we celebrate Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. We have 12 new banners that will go up for the first time. All of our hometown hero banners will be on display in downtown North Augusta on Georgia Avenue between Spring Grove Avenue and Pine Grove Avenue. The banners will be up for approximately two weeks before we transition to our Christmas banners.
The city of North Augusta will continue its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Calhoun Park this year on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Stay tuned for details as there will be some changes due to COVID-19.
For more information on our youth basketball program, membership, classes or anything else recreation related in the city of North Augusta please call our front office at 803-441-4311, visit our website at www.northaugusta.net or stay tuned to our North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation.