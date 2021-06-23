FROM THE PARK BENCH: Greeneway Trail etiquette and safety tips

North Augusta PRT has been receiving numerous messages about safety issues on the Greeneway. Our No. 1 issue is people requesting that all bicyclists please communicate to walkers when passing from behind by dinging your bike bell or saying "on your left" loud enough to alert those in front of you. We encourage all users to keep right and pass on the left. To keep yourself and others safe, keep in mind the following:
1. Avoid walking more than two people abreast. This allows other users to pass safely. Please form a single line in congested areas or when others are trying to pass. Please help us make the trail a friendly environment for all trail users by not blocking the path. Travel in a consistent and predictable manner. Always look before changing positions on the trail.
2. Stay to the right and pass on the left. Please always stay to the right of the Greeneway trail to facilitate two-way traffic and using caution when passing other trail users on the left.
3. Cyclists should always ride single file, announce themselves when passing “on your left” and travel at a safe speed. Please slowdown in congested areas. Always maintain a safe speed that allows you to brake and turn quickly. Remember that pedestrians always have the right-of-way.
4. Keep dogs on a leash. All four-legged Greeneway users must be kept on a leash that is 6 feet long or shorter. Always pick up after your pet and dispose of animal waste.
5. Avoid standing still on the Greeneway. This helps prevent collisions. Please step off of the Greeneway if you need to pause or take a rest.
6. Use caution at street crossings. Please slow and stop at all street crossings and use caution when proceeding into the intersection, even when using a marked crosswalk. Don’t assume that vehicles are going to stop.
7. Hide any valuables you intend to leave in your vehicle. To prevent theft, hide any valuables from sight in your car. Please remember to also lock your car doors.
8. Teach your children proper Greeneway etiquette. Prevent accidents involving children by ensuring that your children understand these rules and how to be safe on the greenway.
9. Listen for others. Headphones may impair your ability to hear and react to potentially dangerous situations.
10. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the Greeneway. ADA-approved electronic personal mobility devices are allowed. However, please note that in order to maintain the trail you may occasionally encounter City maintenance trucks, mowers or PRT staff golf carts on and alongside the trail.
11. Wear a helmet. Cyclists, roller skaters/bladers, and skateboard users should always wear helmets.
12. Respect private property. Stay on the trail.
13. Remember trail hours. Dawn to dusk: Most of the Greeneway is not lighted and is closed at nighttime. This does not apply to the river section of the Greeneway that is lit. Lights are programmed to go out at 11 p.m.
14. Call 911 in case of emergency. Remember to look for the emergency trail marker numbers located in the middle of the trail every one-tenth of a mile as references when reporting your location on the Greeneway.
The North Augusta Greeneway from the Municipal Building to the Woodstone subdivision is designed for recreational bikers. Bicyclists wanting to train for events are encouraged to use the Palmetto Parkway Greeneway. This section of the trail has significantly less traffic and provides the hills and length to help those cyclists accomplish successful training.
For more Greeneway information, please visit the city of North Augusta website at www.northaugusta.net.