FROM THE PARK BENCH: Family Health & Fitness Day

Saturday is National Recreation & Parks Association’s Family Health & Fitness Day. It is a day that promotes the importance of parks and recreation in keeping communities healthy. Various research studies are confirming that community parks and recreation, green spaces and time outdoors are critical for creating healthy, active and sustainable communities. Parks provide a connection to nature, which studies demonstrate relieves stress, tightens interpersonal relationships and improves mental health.
You can participate in Family Health & Fitness Day by taking a family walk on the Greeneway, visiting one of our community parks, or by having a healthy picnic at Riverview Park or the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. Parks are trusted gathering places that connect every member of the community to programs, services and spaces that advance health equity, improve health outcomes and enhance quality of life.
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will get a head start on Family Health & Fitness Day on Friday with the annual Summer Splash Day at Riverview Park. This year’s event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lots of water to splash in and free drinks. It's a great day to bring a picnic lunch and we will provide the drinks for you!
Monday starts our summer camp sessions at Riverview Park and the North Augusta Community Center. Riverview Park will be hosting the True North Church Cross Training camp Monday through Friday from 8:30-11:45 a.m. Camp is for rising first through fifth graders and the cost is $50. Campers can choose between cheerleading and basketball inside the Riverview Park Activities Center or soccer on the field next to the center. Adventure Camp kicks off Week 1 at the North Augusta Community Center for rising first through sixth graders. The camp runs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all summer with each week’s session costing $100. For more information on our summer camps you are welcome to call our front desk at 803-441-4311.
