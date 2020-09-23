FROM THE PARK BENCH: Fall sports kicks off Saturday

Fall sports will kick off this Saturday at the Hammond's Ferry Soccer complex with the 4- and 5-year-old soccer leagues getting under way. There are currently 455 participants registered for fall soccer, boys and girls ages 4-13. Soccer games are played on Monday- Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.
The 2020 youth football program will begin play on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Lions Field with the 5- and 6-year-old flag football league. The 7- and 8-year-old league, 9- and 10-year-old league, and 11- and 12-year-olds leagues will begin play the week of Oct. 5. Youth football games will be played Monday-Thursday evenings at Lions Field. There are currently 334 participants in this year’s football and cheerleading program.
The girls’ volleyball program will begin games the week of Oct. 5 with a total of 12 teams and 103 participants. All the volleyball action will take place at the Riverview Park Activities Center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Lions Field will be the venue this Friday as Fox Creek High School tees it up against Brookland-Cayce High School at 7:30 p.m. Riverview Park will host USSSA travel baseball on Saturday and Sunday.
The Riverside Village Amphitheater is now open for business to host events and rentals subject to the 250 capacity required by AccelerateSC. Larger events are also allowed pending approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Please contact Mandy Nelson at 803-441-4310 to reserve your date.
The Riverview Park Activities Center is open for members Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The indoor track, cardio room and exercise room are currently open. The gyms are open for classes, pickle ball, table tennis and our youth volleyball program. Basketball is still not currently allowed due to COVID-19 procedures. We encourage all our basketball players to visit the Maude Edenfield outdoor basketball court or Summerfield Park outdoor basketball courts. All three of these courts are lighted.
Stay tuned to our North Augusta PRT Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation for information on our programs and facilities.