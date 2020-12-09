FROM THE PARK BENCH: End-of-year reminders

The North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department would like to share some end of the year reminders as we celebrate the Christmas holidays and prepare for 2021. If you are searching for that last minute Christmas gift for family members looking to make New Year’s resolutions to get back in shape, the Riverview Park Activities Center has gift certificates available for membership. It’s a great time of the year to utilize our indoor walking and running track as the cold temperatures and early darkness cut short our time to get outdoors and exercise. We have memberships available for three-month period, six-month period and yearly with no contract to sign. We are open daily during the week from 6 a.m. 9 p.m., 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. We invite our community members to come on down and get your free tour of the Activities Center, our staff would love to show you what we have to offer to you and your family.
Reminder to our Greeneway users to exercise caution during the winter months due to the excess leaves and debris falling on the Greeneway. Please also remember that wet, freezing conditions can result in icy patches on the Greeneway as well. Bathrooms and water fountains along the Greeneway and in our parks are closed frequently during the winter months due to the freezing temperatures. This is obviously done to protect the water pipes from bursting and resulting in unnecessary expenditures to repair them. Our maintenance staff will always do their best to reopen the restrooms when the temperatures return to warmer conditions.
The North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department’s 2020-21 youth basketball program evaluations are in progress with team selections coming up later this week. Parents can still sign their children up for this year’s program by coming to the front desk of the Riverview Park Activities Center. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for all practices and games. Our staff is working on practice schedules and game schedules that will assist in the social distance guidelines of 20% capacity per gym. Twenty percent capacity will result in limited seating each game. We will also be limiting the number of gyms used for games and utilizing the gyms with the largest seating capacity. We are committed to doing our very best to protect the participants, coaches, officials, parents, and spectators.
For up to date information on all Parks, Recreation and Tourism programs and events please check us out at https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation.