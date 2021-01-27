FROM THE PARK BENCH: Employee spotlight: Mike Chavous, maintenance foreman

Mike Chavous, Maintenance Foreman II for the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, began his employment with the city of North Augusta on Jan. 17, 2008. Mike accepted the challenge of a career change in 2008 as he had worked as a glass blower for many years. It is only fitting that Mike retired on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with 13 years of service to the city.
Mike Chavous is the definition of a public servant; a person who performs duties for others, a devoted and helpful follower, and employee that served without prejudice, without being asked, who served in humility, who served without expectation, and an employee who served with energy and passion. Nothing made Mike Chavous smile more than being told how beautiful the fields and facilities at Riverview Park are. There’s a reason – because he was the person responsible for making it happen.
Mike Chavous has carried a large responsibility within the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department that included the following duties:
● Ensuring the athletic fields were manicured and playable for the youth and adult athletic games, which included irrigation, mowing, edging, painting lines, dragging fields and chalking lines on fields.
● Ensuring that the Greeneway is blown off and safe for use every day.
● Ensuring that the restroom facilities are cleaned every morning and presentable to our customers.
● Ensuring that the splash pads were ready for operation each season.
● Ensuring that the rental facilities were clean and ready to go.
● Maintenance, repairs, and purchasing of equipment that the Riverview Park crew needs for everyday operation.
● Assisting with Christmas decorations around the city.
● Manager of the hospitality portion of the Nike Peach Jam Tournament.
Mike Chavous is the employee who everyone leans on when a special event, tournament or project needs fulfilling. Mike always answered the call to assume additional duties or make the best of a difficult situation without hesitation. Whether on the clock or not, Mike always was invested in protecting the interests and high standards of the city of North Augusta while being an excellent servant to the citizens of North Augusta at the same time.
Congratulations, Mike! We will miss your everyday presence and contributions. You have earned the right to spend more time with your family and enjoy the fruits of your labor.