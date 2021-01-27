FROM THE PARK BENCH: Employee spotlight: Mike Chavous, maintenance foreman

North Augusta, SC (29841)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.