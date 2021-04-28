FROM THE PARK BENCH: Employee news at PRT

The North Augusta PRT Department is saying goodbye this week to long time supervisor of facilities and special events, Nancy Payne. Nancy is retiring after 28 years, nine months and 14 days of service. She was hired in 1992 as special events coordinator and was put in charge of the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, the North Augusta July Fourth celebration, spring festivals, Carols in the Park, all classes such as gymnastics, tap and ballet, crafts, firearm safety, CPR and first aid classes, painting, Christmas and Easter Egg ornaments, kids’ exercise classes, yoga, the summer playground program and senior citizens activities.
Nancy then transitioned to managing the North Augusta Community Center in addition to some of her previous duties. Nancy moved over to the brand new Municipal Center in 2009 to manage the Palmetto Terrace Ballroom in addition to her community center responsibilities. Nancy has played host to so many birthday parties, wedding celebrations, high school proms, Masters parties and retirement parties. If you have lived in North Augusta for long it is almost certain that you have attended a function that Nancy Payne has hosted or catered. She has been the ultimate customer service representative for the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
North Augusta PRT has welcomed two new employees to our staff over the last two months. Our new maintenance foreman is Lee Jones. Lee, his wife Mary, and two sons, Carson and Cranson, are North Augusta residents. Lee’s responsibilities include Riverview Park maintenance, park maintenance, Greeneway and the amphitheater. Our new maintenance worker II is Ben Bartley. Ben is a graduate of Anderson University with a degree in business management. Ben and his wife Mallory are North Augusta residents. Ben’s responsibilities will include the daily upkeep of the Greeneway and amphitheater.
The Riverview Park Activities Center will host another travel basketball tournament this Friday evening through Sunday. The diamonds of Riverview Park will be open to recreation league team practices and free play this weekend.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the city of North Augusta PRT Department on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation, or on Twitter @northaugustaprt.