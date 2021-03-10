FROM THE PARK BENCH: Athletic events update

Travel basketball will once again invade Riverview Park this weekend as PQ Sports I-20 Opening Showdown basketball event will be on the hardwood floors of the Activities Center. This event will feature local and out of town travel teams competing for tournament titles and exposure. Tournaments at Riverview Park produce facility rental revenue, concession revenue, create jobs for officials, scorekeepers, concession workers and gatekeepers and generate economic impact for restaurants, gas stations and others. Some tournaments produce overnight stays in our hotels that result in accommodation tax revenue to the city of North Augusta. The last two weekends there were multiple out of town travel teams staying in North Augusta hotels on Friday and Saturday night. Tourism is South Carolina’s biggest industry and looking to make a great comeback in 2021.
The city of North Augusta will host the North Augusta High School vs. Midland Valley High School Varsity and JV baseball games at SRP Park on Monday, April 12. Gates to SRP Park will open at 4:30 p.m. with the JV game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. Ticket information for this game will be released in the next few weeks. Lots of baseball going on each week at SRP Park including high school and college games. Be sure to check out the schedule at thesrppark.com.
Opening day of baseball, softball and soccer is only a few weeks away now as recreation teams are hitting the fields each day for valuable practice time. Staff is busy working on uniforms, schedules, fields and details to make sure we are ready to go. All recreation league schedules when completed will be posted on the city of North Augusta web site at www.northaugusta.net.
Have you ever wondered how the city of North Augusta is able to keep their athletic registration fees affordable for over 40 years? One of the biggest reasons is sponsors! We have been blessed throughout the years with so many area business people who see the value of sponsorship for our young people, our city Parks, Recreation, & Tourism programs, and this community. It is so important to believe in community! We are always looking for new sponsors and want to take this opportunity to invite our new business owners in town and others to join our team to help keep North Augusta the special place it is. Our sponsorships are tax deductible and are put specifically toward the event or program that you choose to sponsor. All of our programs and events are open to everyone. Please contact Jeff Williamson at 803-441-4306, jwilliamson@northaugusta.net, if you are interested in our sponsorship opportunities.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the city of North Augusta PRT department on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation or follow us on Twitter @northaugustaprt.