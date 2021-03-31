FROM THE PARK BENCH: April happenings in PRT

The 2021 spring sports season is underway this week in Riverview Park. We will take a break for Good Friday and spring break next week before resuming play on Tuesday, April 13. Remember that all spring sports schedules are posted on the city of North Augusta's website at www.northaugusta.net.
The annual North Augusta Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt will take place this at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lions Field. The event is free for the entire community. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 so the members of the Optimist Club are looking forward to seeing all the young boys and girls aged 9 and under.
The North Augusta Greeneway resurfacing project will get underway on Monday. The first week will see Beam’s Contracting working on the section from the Riverview Park Activities Center to Cypress Drive. If the weather cooperates in week one, Beam’s Contracting will be working from River Bluff Drive back to Cypress drive the week of April 12. The last scheduled section for resurfacing will be from the Martintown Road Bridge back to River Bluff Drive the week of April 19. Please avoid these sections of the Greeneway during this time as they will be closed. The rest of the Greeneway will be open for your enjoyment.
The city of North Augusta will host the North Augusta High School vs. Midland Valley High School varsity and JV baseball games at SRP Park on Monday, April 12. Gates to SRP Park will open at 4:30 p.m. with the JV game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at www.thesrppark.com. Go to the events page and click on the buy tickets tab under the North Augusta vs. Midland Valley game.
The North Augusta vs. Midland Valley game has been designated Jimmy Cofer night at SRP Park as the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is honoring Jimmy for his over 50-plus years of service as a youth league umpire and official. Cofer has umpired youth baseball games, umpired youth softball games, officiated youth football games and officiated youth basketball games. He is a fixture at Riverview Park and Lions Field. Come on out to SRP Park and help us honor Cofer while supporting your hometown North Augusta Yellow Jacket baseball team.
The annual Family Earth Day will also be back in 2021. This year’s event will take place on Friday, April 23.
The Sharon Jones Dedication Ceremony and Concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for all the lucky ticket holders as the event has sold out.
