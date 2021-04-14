FROM THE PARK BENCH: A few Greeneway updates

Beam’s Contracting took advantage of the great weather and good timing of work crews being available last week to get all of the Greeneway paving from the Riverview Park Activities Center to the Martintown Road Bridge completed. Beam’s crews are working on grading the shoulders of the Greeneway this week and still have some work to do on the street crossings. City of North Augusta streets and drains crews will be installing new stop signs and working on a schedule to stripe the middle lines on the repaved section of the Greeneway. Please pay attention to the signage when crews are in this area of the Greeneway working.
The city of North Augusta PRT Department, with assistance from city of North Augusta GIS analyst Kevin Whaley, is in the process of installing Greeneway 1/10 mile markers. These markers will allow our Greeneway users to effectively communicate with city staff and first responders as to where their location is in case of emergency. The Riverfront loop of the Greeneway is marked R1-R15. Everything north of the Municipal Center will be marked N1-N59. Everything south of the Municipal Center is marked S1-S4. The section of the Greeneway that runs parallel to Riverside Boulevard and through Waterworks Park is marked W1-W4. Staff has currently installed all of the Riverfront loop, Riverside Boulevard and South markers. The N1-N59 marker installation will begin this week. All the Greeneway markers are located in the center of the Greeneway trail.
North Augusta PRT has counters on the Greeneway at four different locations. Staff takes the total number from the counters and divides by two to get our user numbers for the Greeneway. The Greeneway user number for March 2021 was 22,632. For the last 12 months of April 2020 to March 2021, it was 298,680.
Spring sports resume this week after taking the Masters week off. Game nights most weeks are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
