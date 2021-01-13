FROM THE PARK BENCH: 2021 Parks, Recreation and Tourism calendar

2021 is off to a fast start for your Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff as we are in Week 2 of the youth basketball program. Sounds of whistles blowing, scoreboard horns and basketballs pounding the hardwood courts echo across the Riverview Park Activities Center.
This week we want to publish a proposed time line of scheduled events for our community as we look ahead to the many opportunities to be involved. Please be cognizant that some of these dates and events are subject to change due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.
• Feb. 1-20: Spring sports registration, baseball, softball and soccer.
• Feb. 15-20: 2021 Roundball Classic, season-ending tournament for recreation basketball teams.
• March 22-26: Opening week for youth baseball and softball.
• April: Earth Day at Brick Pond Park.
• April: Dedication ceremony of the Sharon Jones Amphitheater and concert.
• May 28: Riverview Park and Summerfield Park Splash Pads open.
• June 4: Splash Day at Riverview Park, kickoff to summer 2021 as our students get out of school.
• June 7: First day of 2021 Adventure Camp.
• Aug. 1-20: Register for fall sports, football, cheerleading, soccer and volleyball.
• Oct. 30-31: 2021 Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee.
• Nov. 6: 2021 Rotary Bowl, season-ending tournament for recreation football teams.
• Nov. 1-20: Youth basketball registration.
• Nov. 30: Annual Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park.
This list is just a starting point as much more will take place over the course of this year. Stay tuned each week to our column as we try to keep you informed of what’s going on in the world of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in our community. For more information please call us at 803-441-4311, visit us at www.northaugusta.net or check us out online at https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation.