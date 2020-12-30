FROM THE PARK BENCH: 2020 North Augusta PRT highlights

The past year has been tough for everybody in the city of North Augusta. The arrival of COVID-19 in the month of March brought so much of South Carolina to a standstill as non-essential employees were directed to stay home and shelter in place. The word cancellation became a common theme across the state, nation and in North Augusta. As the year progressed, the city of North Augusta saw the cancellation of the annual Nike Peach Jam and the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, two of the city’s largest events.
Across the state of South Carolina many communities began to cancel all of their spring sports programs. Your North Augusta PRT staff made the decision to play the waiting game and eventually turned the spring sports programs into summer programs. Participation for the summer programs was not up to the regular spring numbers but we still managed to serve over 700 kids. In addition to the summer sports programs the North Augusta PRT staff extended the annual summer Adventure Camp to 10 weeks to meet the needs of families needing an activity for their children as they returned to work. Each week of Adventure Camp averaged 20-plus participants. The summer sports programs and Adventure camp were operated with COVID protocols in place and were successful in reaching the finish line with minimal issues.
June 26 was a special day for the city of North Augusta as we officially opened the brand new amphitheater in Riverside Village. The amphitheater held its first ticketed event on Oct. 30 as the band Funk You performed. This ticketed event was the first of five successful concerts that used COVID-19 protocols set in place by the state of South Carolina. The amphitheater was set up with tables to allow for social distancing.
With the arrival of fall 2020 and our young people going back to school, it was decision-making time again for the PRT staff as we prepared for our youth football program, youth soccer program and girls’ volleyball program. Once again many of our PRT peers across the state were deferring to flag football versus tackle football and others were canceling fall sports. Our staff followed the South Carolina PRT and high school league protocol guidelines to successful operation of a youth tackle football league with minimal issues. Staff stayed on top of all situations and took the necessary action when needed to protect our participants and spectators. Our youth soccer program and girls’ volleyball programs finished the fall season with only minor issues as well.
Another fall highlight for the PRT staff came about due to the cancellation of the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee. Staff created the Drive-Boo Trick or Treat event at the Riverview Park Activities Center. Staff wanted to provide a safe and fun event for Halloween with the absence of the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee. Trick-or-treaters dressed up in their costumes were treated to pre-packaged treats as they passed by in their cars.
A second special day for the amphitheater arrived on Nov. 2 as Mayor Bob Pettit and the North Augusta City Council passed Resolution 2020-51 to name the amphitheater in Riverside Village as the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. Mayor Pettit has instructed PRT staff to plan and execute a special event at the amphitheater in April 2021 that will unveil signage and plaques that will highlight the life, career and accomplishments of Sharon Jones.
The Greeneway user numbers have been off the chart in 2020 and we believe that many of these users who were first time users of the Greeneway will continue to enjoy this venue going forward, even after this pandemic has faded away.
The past year has been a challenge, but it has forced us to be creative in meeting the needs of our community. Stay tuned as next week we will get a sneak peek at what to expect in 2021. Happy New Year!