From football to flipping: North Augusta's Parker Collins finds new hobby after NFL run

Parker Collins, having built a reputation for himself as one of Aiken County's top football players of the past decade, is accustomed to pushing linebackers out of his way, but these days, his focus is largely on moving bricks, lumber and sheetrock, to help turn old homes into attractive real estate.
He and his wife, fellow Appalachian State University graduate Katie Collins, are professionals in other areas, but they have focused largely on flipping houses over the past year. Both earned a degree in business management.
"We first got started in January 2020, a few months after I got released from the ... Carolina Panthers. I needed something to do after football, and I was trying to figure it out, and real estate was such a big thing in football — the NFL in particular. I kind of grabbed onto it and ran with it and now, a year later, we're flipping these houses and we're right in the thick of it."
Their current projects are at 1431 Wapoo Drive, in the Lakewood neighborhood, and 211 Heil Drive, just outside the city limits, and the situation that the newlyweds first faced presented plenty of challenges.
"There's a ton of resources out there, where you can learn: YouTube University, teammates, friends in the area that have helped me out as well, but the best way to learn, really, is just doing it. That's the biggest way we've learned so far. It's been fun."
Katie, a native of Greeley, Colorado, earns most of her money by way of her job at Savannah River Nuclear Solutions. She focuses on tritium and is a continuous improvement specialist. Her husband is an Augusta-area representative for BSM Sports, with emphasis on uniforms, apparel and equipment for local middle schools, high schools and recreation departments.
Highlights in the house-flipping side of life, according to Parker, include "always trying to find a new house, and then once you find it, kind of seeing it from the beginning to the end, and sometimes they're real beat up, but you see the potential in them, and then after you work on them for a while, you see the true greatness .... unveiled."
The longtime offensive lineman, whose NFL weeks were with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers, added, "It's like football. When you first begin, 'Not very good. Not very talented,' or you're not really too defined, but as you keep training and playing and everything, you get a lot better, in most circumstances."
Katie noted, "It's very satisfying, bringing something back to life, and especially feeling like you're helping out your surrounding community ... so we get joy out of it, too. We have a lot of friends in the community, and they see that we're flipping the houses, and they're like, 'Hey, I'm looking for a house. Is this like my price range?' We're not building million-dollar houses, so a lot of people could use houses like this. We bring them back to life. It helps out our community and our family and friends around us."
Parker, who rose to prominence as a standout player at North Augusta High School, recalled conversations from his NFL days as leading him into his new career focus. "It was kind of one of those things that a lot of people were doing ... and I just kind of took interest to it, because I knew football wasn't going to last forever, and I really wanted to learn about it, and so I spent probably a year just studying and reading, and finally I got the courage to do a house, and we're looking to do more. We're good to go now," he said.
He said hopes are for the Wapoo and Heil houses both to be done by late February. In the meantime, the Collinses will be "actively looking for more projects."