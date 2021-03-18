Freestanding emergency room gets approval from North Augusta Planning Commission

A freestanding emergency room proposed by Aiken Regional Medical Centers got approval on Thursday evening from the North Augusta Planning Commission.
The facility is planned for the Exit 5 area at Austin Graybill Road and Town Center Drive, and would be a 24/7 emergency room with all the functions of a normal emergency department in a hospital, according to Michael Hall, chief operating officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Planning Commission on Thursday approved a site plan, and also approved a waiver related to landscaping.
Hall said the facility would not have a trauma level associated with it, as Aiken Regional does not have a trauma level. Hall said the facility would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and would be staffed by emergency physicians boarded in emergency medicine. The facility will also have CT, diagnostic, x-ray and lab capabilities.
“Anything you would have at normal emergency department in a hospital, you will have at this location,” Hall said.
Ty Cole, the agent for the project, said the hopes are to have the facility open by the end of 2021.
“This is a modular building that we build here in our plant in Alabama, so it’s approximately a six month schedule, so we hope by the end of the year, we would be up and running,” Cole said.
Universal Health Services, which owns Aiken Regional Medical Centers, has built other freestanding emergency rooms in Nevada, Texas and Florida, Cole said.