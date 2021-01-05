Fox Creek students explore 'Pro' skills

Construction, diesel technology, welding, forklift operations and truck driving were prime topics of conversation Monday at Fox Creek High School, courtesy of a variety of public- and private-sector organizations offering hands-on instruction to help teenagers make good career decisions.

"Be Pro Be Proud" was the theme, and dozens of students took part, with parents as occasional spectators as the teens dealt with a variety of simulators showing some of the challenges involved in lifting and moving a ton of equipment in a warehouse, guiding an 18-wheeler along a highway, or blending two pieces of metal together smoothly.

"It was very interesting to try it ... It was very useful," said Marissa Wetzel, a freshman at the charter school, recalling her surprise at the difficulty of the various job components.

She added that "because ... all of these people are doing it without a college education, you think it must be easy, but I go in and try it, and it's much more difficult than they make it look."

"I have not seen any simulations like that," said freshman Carter Dorries, who took part in all the offerings and said he found the welding particularly interesting.

The instructional session had such backers as the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the South Carolina Trucking Association and the Forestry Association of South Carolina. A specially equipped 18-wheeler in the parking lot was the setting.

The outreach on “in-demand jobs” is in collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

Event specialists Wayne Dull and Jon Holder, both with Special Vehicles Company, of Pfafftown, North Carolina, helped guide the event. Holder said the duo, so far, has covered the Columbia, Myrtle Beach and Greenville areas, with a goal of reaching the entire state.

"We do high schools, middle schools, tech schools and career centers – getting them to know what's out there as far as trade professions, and getting them hooked up and getting them in the right direction as far as what they want to do for a living."

Attending a four-year college, Holder said, may not be a goal for some, so the idea is to shed more light on South Carolina jobs that offer substantial paychecks.

"We started last year ... in August, and we're focused right now on keeping it on the road as long as we can, to get the young generation in the right direction as far as a career."

The educational package that rolled onto the charter school's campus early Monday morning represents a hefty investment, he added. "It was $1.3 million total, and it took about four years to get this all planned out, to get this on the road."

Helping bankroll the effort are such entities as Southeastern Freight Lines, Shealy Truck Centers, Duke Energy, C.R. Jackson Contractors, Mungo Homes, Great Southern Homes, Clark's Termite and Pest Control and Carolina International Trucks.