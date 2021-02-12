Fox Creek picks Lackey to guide football program

Lemuel Lackey has been chosen as Fox Creek High School's next football coach, according to an announcement from the Edgefield County charter school.
Lackey's most recent role has been in suburban Augusta, as the head coach for the past six years at Evans High School.
Fox Creek's announcement noted that Lackey has more than "30 years of experience in education, having taught at all levels." He was reportedly named Columbia County Football Coach of the Year in 2016, 2019 and 2020.
Lackey succeeds LaFayette Stewart, who took the helm at Fox Creek beginning with the 2019 season, helping lead the Predators to the playoffs that season at the AA level and being on board for the move to AAA for the 2020 campaign. The Predators, now a part of Region 5-AAA, went 6-11 during his tenure.
Lackey's six seasons at Evans included three region championships, according to Fox Creek's announcement. "Coach Lackey spent the previous eight years as the head coach at Lucy Laney High School. He completed his time at Laney with a 56-33 record and never experienced a losing season," it noted.
Fox Creek's board of directors reportedly picked Lackey at the board's Feb. 8 meeting. The school, primarily serving Edgefield County, began operations in the 2004-05 academic year and now has 713 students, also including some from Aiken, McCormick and Saluda counties.
The Predators' football program began with the 2005 season, with Russell Schneider as head coach. He was succeeded by Derrick Quinn (the current athletic director) and Stewart, in that order.