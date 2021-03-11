Fox Creek celebrates six signers

Six seniors at Fox Creek High School made their mark March 10 to confirm their sports plans at the college and university levels.
Brennley Furness and Anna Smith are on track to remain classmates, as both are to run cross-country at Lander University, in Greenwood.
Two football players were also on board, heading farther north. Malik Thomas is aiming for Gardner-Webb University, in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, and Tommie Priester has his sights set on Averett University, in Danville, Virginia.
Reese Benson is looking to play baseball at USC Salkehatchie, in Allendale, and Caleb Trahan is aiming for William Peace University, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to play lacrosse.