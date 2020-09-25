Football is back in North Augusta

The stadium lights at the Jackets Nest at North Augusta High kicked on Friday night for the first football game of the season. In the student section, bodies were painted with the usual “Go Jackets!” The marching band blared stand tunes from the end zone.
It was almost like a normal fall Friday night in North Augusta, and despite coronavirus restrictions and rules, players, fans and parents were excited for football.
“We’re excited to get back to normal, we’re excited to have people in the stands and excited to get the new season kicked off with our new coaching staff,” said Brad Siverhus, president of the booster club.
Melissa Presnell’s son Chase is a junior on North Augusta’s varsity team, and son Bryce is on the B-team. She said she’s glad football is back for a sense of normalcy and routine.
“I don’t know what we’d have done if they had canceled it,” Presnell said about the season, adding it means a lot to Chase to be able to play with regard to recruiting.
She said the kids’ safety comes first – adding the virus is definitely not something you want the kids to have – but they definitely want them to play.
“We’re just looking forward to what the kids can do and we’ve got a new coach – just excited they’re playing,” Presnell said.
The school and the booster club took a variety of precautions to try and keep people safe. People were told to wear a mask and reminded periodically throughout the game to keep their hands washed and to be mindful of social distancing.
Down in the student section, student leaders frequently reminded others through a megaphone to keep an arm's length apart from each other.
Siverhus said the concession stand was only serving pre-packaged foods, and all tickets were processed online.
“We’re just doing everything we can to make sure people feel safe,” Siverhus said, adding they will readjust if needed.
Aiken County School Board Chairman Keith Liner was waiting in the stands before the game started and said football beginning is a good opportunity for students to get back to “some kind of normal,” adding that he’s glad the school has the ability to do it in a safe environment for everyone.
Liner and his wife have lived in North Augusta for 30 years, and both their sons graduated from the school.
They’ve been coming to games for 20 to 25 years and around 15 of that they worked in the Jackets Nest story.
“So I think last year and this year are the first years we’re actually sitting and watching the game,” he said.
“It’s a nice evening … and I think the community loved to have football on Friday, so it’s good the community gets to have some time out too.”
Jackets fan and North Augusta High graduate John Harpring was waiting in the stands ahead of the game too, checking out the on-field warmups using binoculars.
Harpring – a 1970 graduate – covered North Augusta football for the North Augusta Star as a freelancer from 1986 to 2002 and played football at the school.
“I think they’ve done a good job of making adjustments I guess you could say with the coronavirus to make it possible to play and for the fans to come watch,” Harpring said.
“The new coach has a good reputation, so I’m hoping, you know, the team will look good. Just going to see what happens.”