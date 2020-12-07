FBCNA kids present Bethlehem on baseball field

The evening of Dec. 3 in SRP Park included plenty of lights, cameras and action, with First Baptist Church of North Augusta's weekday education program using the site to share "The Christmas Story."
The congregation's kindergartners traditionally take part in a Christmas pageant, but COVID-19 concerns called for creativity this year, and the Augusta GreenJackets' home turf wound up being the host site.
Charlie Peace and Carter Bryan portrayed Mary and Joseph, respectively. The Bryan family had a high-profile pair around the manager, as Carter's twin sister, Jo, handled donkey duty.
This year's presentation had the 4-year-olds as townspeople and the 3-year-olds as angels. Among other groups on duty were cows, donkeys, bell ringers, kings and dancing shepherds.
Dana McElmurray, the weekday program's director, wrote, "We had to think outside the box to present this year’s Christmas program. Keeping everyone safe because of COVID was our main concern but we didn’t want to lose the opportunity to tell the Christmas Story and share the gospel. It was a chilly night but the energy from the kids, teachers and parents put a warm smile on our face. The night Christ was born may have been a chilly night too but ... I don’t know if they had angels in the outfield."