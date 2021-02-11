Emergency lane closure to affect traffic tonight on I-20

Interstate 20 drivers making their way across the state line this evening will see a lane closure near Exit 1 in North Augusta.
Superior Construction and subcontractors will close the emergency westbound inside lane before the Savannah River bridge, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“Weather permitting, crews are repairing a damaged crash attenuator starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Expect a lane shift prior to Exit 1 in South Carolina heading into Georgia this evening,” the release says.
Superior Construction is the contractor for the Interstate 20 widening and bridge replacement project taking place between the Georgia Welcome Center and Exit 1 in North Augusta.