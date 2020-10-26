Edgefield preservation group releases 200th anniversary book

The Edgefield Village Cemetery can be described as the heart of the town of Edgefield. It was placed on the National Historic Register in 1974 and is considered by many historians to be the second-most historic cemetery in S.C. In celebration of the 200th anniversary of this burial ground, the Edgefield Preservation Association conducted a survey of the cemetery and published an heirloom book. The purpose of this book, "Where Sleep the Brave: Edgefield Village Cemetery, 1820-2020," is to provide a comprehensive study of the cemetery itself.
The 200th anniversary date is taken from the earliest marked grave in the cemetery, Pierre LaBorde, who died Nov. 14, 1820. There were two previous surveys conducted – one in 1958 by Hortense Woodson and Mamie Norris Tillman and the second in 1997 by William Ansel Corley. While these are commendable works, the EPA decided to make this one more comprehensive and functional.
This inventory is different from the previous two in a number of ways. First, the cemetery was separated into the two distinct cemeteries – Edgefield Village Cemetery and Willowbrook Cemetery. Second, the Edgefield Village Cemetery was divided into eight sections, and each row and plot were given an identifier and carefully mapped. This was done to create a guide for locating specific graves. Third, the inscription on each grave marker was transcribed verbatim. Fourth, every identified grave has notes under it that explains how it is marked and its current condition.
There are almost 600 marked and identified graves, over 130 marked but unknown graves and countless unmarked graves. The 1958 and 1997 surveys are referenced throughout the book to provide clues about monuments that are mostly illegible or are missing. In addition, many unknown graves were “possibly” identified through handwritten notes in Woodson’s copy of the 1958 survey and research primarily conducted in The Edgefield Advertiser. Unfortunately, there are many graves in the cemetery that still remain a mystery.
The book is 320 pages and contains 20 pages of photographs taken by photographer Donald Ferguson. There is also a section on tombstone identification and a timeline of the cemetery included. This heirloom book is a limited edition. There were only 200 numbered copies printed in black linen with silver foil lettering. The cost of the book is $65 and is available for purchase at the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield.
The bulk of the proceeds from the sale of this book will be used by the Edgefield Preservation Association to assist the Edgefield Cemetery Association in cleaning and mending damaged tombstones and repairing metal gates and fences. For more information, call 803-637-4010.