Edgefield County residents express anger, concern over proposed land management ordinance

Edgefield County residents packed into Sweetwater Baptist Church on Thursday night – some were even turned away due to capacity and asked to listen on the radio – in order to make their voices heard about the draft of a land management ordinance.
Cheers, jeers and tears were all seen or heard during the Edgefield County Planning Commission meeting, in which residents voiced strong opposition to the ordinance.
The two-and-a-half hour meeting centered on the land management ordinance, or LMO, that has been drafted by the county with the assistance of a consultant.
“Back in 2016, (County) Council held a work session and developed where we wanted to be, what were the critical things we needed to be looking at and a high priority item of that was future land management, controlling growth,” said Tommy Paradise, Edgefield County administrator.
Five years ago the county anticipated growth, and looked at ways to control it, because the majority of the county is unzoned, “which means anything goes. It’s wide open,” Paradise said.
The county created a comprehensive plan, adopted in 2019, that shows what future growth should look like.
To implement that plan, the land management ordinance will be the regulatory document that the county can use to enforce what goes where – building setbacks, uses in zoning districts, etc.
That’s what Thursday’s meeting centered on: getting input from residents about the proposed ordinance, and what they like and don’t like about it.
Opposition to the LMO
Many residents who spoke during and after the meeting were opposed to any new zoning at all.
“We don’t have zoning here for a reason and that’s because we believe in rural freedom,” said Megan Pearson on Friday afternoon in an interview with The Star.
“You know our neighbor working on his broke down lawnmower in his yard way out in the country is not hurting a soul, and if we don’t like the way it looks, we either offer to help or we turn and look the other way but you do not use the power of law to force this standard of living on somebody that does not want it, especially out here,” she said.
Pearson said the zoning benefits people in real estate and developers who want to develop the large parcels of land that are available.
“They come in and they offer a rural person more money than he’s ever seen before for land that they want to use to exploit and to make as much money as possible. I can’t blame the landowner when that happens. Money talks. The problem is with them being allowed to do that in the first place,” Pearson said.
“These people out here, we value what we have and if our government wants to ruin the land with high-density housing, at the very least the people who live out here should have the same rights. Don’t limit the disadvantaged and restrict the disadvantaged to allow those with more resources to come in and do what they want.”
Many of the residents who spoke said they moved to Edgefield County for specific reasons – to get away from homeowners associations or dense growth or government regulations.
“We moved here nine years ago,” said resident Lisa Whitaker. “To this day I don’t think I know a soul here. But guess what? It’s OK. I wave, I speak, I live in the country. I moved from a housing development outside of Washington ‘The Swamp’ D.C. with an HOA. With neighbors up my butt and ungodly unhappy.”
She said the property she purchased has become her home, where she has raised chickens, ducks and goats.
“This is the wrong way to go,” she said of the LMO. “I’ve already lived through this, I have sat through so many of these meetings for Concord, North Carolina. That’s where I’m from. Cause Charlotte was creeping in, we have to keep up with that. It’s not worth it. We want to be in the country, we want to be not bothered by the things that are out there, but y’all might not have any idea what’s out there. You haven’t been there, it’s not a happy life.”
Attorney Dione Carroll spoke at the meeting on behalf of Edgefield County citizens she is representing, at least 19, she said.
“Anybody who knows me from my practice, I only take clients and causes that I find worthy and interesting,” Carroll said after the meeting.
“I hate a bully and I hate a liar and I hate for people to feel like they’re not being heard and the people that I am working for feel like they haven’t been heard and that their interests haven’t and aren’t being looked out after.”
Planning Commission and county response, takeaways from meeting
Many of the Planning Commission members responded to the residents on Thursday night.
Commissioner Rodney Ashcraft said he is going to have to vote against recommending the ordinance, saying it has moved too quickly.
“All due respect to my fellow commissioners. Love you guys, you guys have been working hard, but look we’ve got it in our laps but we’re going to have to look at it and seriously consider it and I think we’ll make a good decision,” Ashcraft said, adding he believes there are other commissioners who agreed with him.
Commissioner Todd Brown said he too disagrees with the speed at which the LMO has come together but is in favor of zoning.
“This is not about us versus you, this is us together coming up with what really is good for Edgefield County,” Brown said.
He pointed to the majority of the county that remains unzoned.
He said he’s concerned by not placing zoning – “I know that’s like a curse word, OK,” he said – and said he views zoning as a protection and not some sort of restriction.
Paradise said the LMO is needed so Planning Commission and the county staff have something to “hang their hat on.”
“Everybody wants to do whatever they want to do on their property, but they want to be able to tell the guy next door what they can and can’t do. We hear that all the time when people come against a development. The thing is, if we don’t have an ordinance that the Planning Commission can hang their hat on or staff can hang their hat on, that says that’s not allowed, well we’re kind of stuck. We need the tools in our toolbox so that ... various areas of the county are developed in a way that the people that live in those areas want,” Paradise said.
He said there is misinformation going around on social media – chickens, for example.
“Now, there is a difference when you look at the zoning use table and it says that chickens aren’t allowed. OK, chicken houses are not allowed in this district, say residential district, that doesn’t mean that you can not have chickens there – a chicken coop – for your use. That means the primary use on that property can’t be to raise chickens. If you live there and you’re raising chickens in your backyard, the primary use is residential and that would comply,” he said.
The county will also be taking written comments and other concerns into consideration.
Paradise said staff will be going through Thursday night’s comments, as well as around 70 written comments that were sent in but weren’t read aloud on Thursday in order to save time.
“We know … a certain amount of people will be opposed to it, but we also know that as people move into the county, if we don’t have the regulations in place, it will just be unbridled. The land management ordinance also includes road standards and that kind of stuff as well, so we really want to get a handle on the regulation part of it so we can have the roads controlled and compatible uses together,” he said.
He cited the example of an incoming solar farm that was mentioned during the meeting as an example of how the LMO will assist the county in regulating development.
“It’s unzoned," he said of the property where the solar farm sits.
"If I’m a property owner and I come to the county and I meet all of the county’s regulations to put something somewhere, how do you tell me no? I’ve met the law. Because the people around me don’t like it?”
Next steps
The Planning Commission will be holding a joint meeting with the County Council on Feb. 25, Paradise said.
A timeline included in Thursday’s presentation has a tentative schedule that includes Planning Commission review being done in March, and County Council holding three readings on the ordinance in April, May and June.
The public can submit comments or reach out to the Building and Planning Department with questions.
Planner Kevin Singletary can be reached at ksingletary@edgefieldcounty.sc.gov. A draft of the LMO can be found online at edgefieldcounty.sc.gov.