Edgefield County Planning Commission recommends reversing course on Comprehensive Plan

Edgefield County Planning Commission on Thursday recommended a reversal of an amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan that was made just before the final approval, which took place in 2019.
The commission was asked by County Council to revisit the amendment and provide a recommendation on whether it should be reverted to the original wording.
The changes were related to estate residential and suburban residential sections of the Comprehensive Plan.
In each of those sections, the revisions changed or removed the suggested minimum or average lot size.
“It is the opinion of staff that both versions have caused confusion and misinterpretation,” states a memorandum to Planning Commission, mostly with the understanding of “minimum lot size” and “average density.”
A letter from John Ford with Robert and Company, who was contracted by the county to write the plan, states that the density numbers in the original text “were not intended to be minimum lot size.”
“The intent of identifying an average density was to help guide applicants, decision-makers, and community advocates evaluate the applications for development density compared to the land use area recommended by the adopted plan,” the letter states.
“The average density also provides decision-makers and utility providers with information regarding the level of services that should be provided over the next twenty years by multiplying the land area by number of units that can be expected to be developed.”
A motion was made by commissioner Brett McNeill and seconded by Joel Presley to change the text to the original text. The motion passed 6-0, with Tracy Hamilton being absent.
The meeting was the commission’s first since a February meeting at Sweetwater Baptist Church that lasted for a couple of hours and included around two dozen residents speaking out about the county's proposed Land Management Ordinance.
Planning Commission chairman James Burt gave a quick speech at the end of Thursday's meeting, encouraging the commission to work together, listen to the people of the county and make the best decisions.
“We’re kind of like the hamburger in the middle of two buns, you’ve got mustard and ketchup and when you start eating it, it starts sliding, so what we’re going to have to do is hold tight, hold firm,” Burt said.
“I know you’ve got public pressure on you, because I feel like throwing in the hat, and that’s not the answer,” he said before the end of the meeting.
“We’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do, that’s it.”