Edgefield County native has role in Disney movie 'Safety' about Clemson's Ray McElrathbey

An Edgefield County native and former high school football standout has added a line on his resume after playing a role in a new sports film on Disney+.
Coco Hillary, who played football at Strom Thurmond High School and Appalachian State University, is in the just-released film "Safety."
The movie, about Clemson football player Ray Ray McElrathbey, was released on Disney+, the company’s streaming service, on Friday.
The movie focuses on McElrathbey, who faces family challenges while playing football at Clemson and secretly cares for his younger brother on campus. When the university finds out, the community helped the brothers, Hillary said.
“So it’s a real feel good story, it’s just a great holiday watch is what they’re saying,” he added.
Hillary said the movie is the service’s first original sports movie.
“Truth be told, I haven’t even watched the film yet because I’m so excited about it being my first one of this magnitude,” Hillary said Thursday. “Which I’ve done a lot of other things, smaller things over the years, but of this magnitude I really want to watch it and enjoy it with my family.”
Hillary said it’s a blessing to be a part of the movie. He got into acting and film production around six or seven years ago.
A guy that worked with the football program at Appalachian State reached out to him and mentioned an opportunity Hillary might be good for.
“I went down to Wilmington, North Carolina and was able to be a part of what’s called background – basically sports choreography – and I was able to get behind the scenes and do some things and I really enjoyed it. So over the years, that company and those same people would call me for more and more things, each and every time I’d always show up and do great work,” Hillary said.
Last year, the opportunity for "Safety" came across his desk, so he sent in an audition tape, then went to Atlanta for an audition there in front of directors and producers and got the part.
Hillary is listed on IMDb as playing a character named Morrow.
Hillary said his athletic experience alongside his acting experience were important in getting cast in the movie.
“When it came to auditioning, when it came to actually going through those stages, definitely having the ability to do both on the screen helped the character out to bring more of a realistic feel to the movie, and I think that’s what they were looking for,” he said.
“The director, Reggie Hudlin, he was looking for original guys that really brought what really looked like college football and what really looked like college athletes to the screen, so that definitely helped me out in my casting as well.”
Hillary was part a state championship-winning team at Strom Thurmond in 2005, and was part of a generation at Appalachian State that “really turned that program around,” he said.
“Being part of things like that … so early on in age, state championships and national championships, it only begets you to do and expect things of a certain stature for yourself, and those accomplishments definitely help me push and keep striving for things … I would like to do.”