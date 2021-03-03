Edgefield County Council votes on application moratorium, mass mail-out related to LMO

Edgefield County Council on Tuesday took three actions related to the county’s Comprehensive Plan and the proposed Land Management Ordinance.

Council passed the first reading of an ordinance related to a 90-day moratorium on acceptance of applications for major subdivisions, gave the OK to a mail-out to property owners in the county and approved a resolution requesting that the Planning Commission revisit the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

The moratorium ordinance passed 4-1 on first reading, but will require two additional readings before it becomes effective.

The proposed ordinance initially included applications for both minor and major subdivisions, but a motion to amend the ordinance made by council member Dean Campbell removed the language related to minor subdivisions.

“It’s important I think for us to reset and push the pause button as we’ve talked about for just one small segment of our county’s development and that is subdivisions, and it doesn’t, in my view, doesn’t affect industry, commercial business, mom-and-pop business,” Campbell said, adding that including minor subdivisions would have unintended consequences.

A minor subdivision is one that does not involve the creation of more than 10 lots, or the creation of any new street or road. A major subdivision is any subdivision that isn’t minor, the county code says.

Campbell said the moratorium allows the county “to get in sync with the Comprehensive Plan, get the LMO sharpened, get it better, get it different, get the public input and so I’m for a very small segment, as I described, and the shortest time frame we can do it in.”

Council member Tiffani Ireland made the motion to approve the ordinance as amended.

“I think this LMO – someone said earlier that the goal is to stay ahead. I think they are ahead, development is way ahead of us and that’s the problem, I think this is slowing it down so we can catch up,” Ireland said.

“Also, I don’t agree that this is sending the wrong message, I think this is telling the people that we are trying to get this right. We are trying to do this right, that we want our county to have a certain look, a certain development style, and I think that’s what we’re telling people. And thirdly I think what it’s telling people is we’re listening to our constituents. We are hearing what they’re saying and we are trying to represent them.”

County Council chairman Scott Cooper was the sole vote against the ordinance, and said he worries it will send a “closed for business" message.

The county has drafted a Land Management Ordinance, and it has received pushback from county residents who have said they don’t believe zoning or other restrictions on land use should be imposed, among other things.

County Council unanimously approved a mail-out to property owners in the county to provide notice of the Land Management Ordinance.

The mail notice will cost the county $12,075, County Administrator Tommy Paradise said during the meeting.

Council also approved a resolution asking the county Planning Commission to “promptly reexamine and review” a section of the county Comprehensive Plan, according to the resolution.

The agenda for the meeting states the request is for the “sections of the Comprehensive Plan that were changed at third reading and approval of the current plan in June 2019.”

“Specifically, The Estate Residential element and the Suburban Residential element. The Planning Commission is being asked to provide a recommendation concerning should these sections be changed to the original wording.”

Council member Dr. Jackie Kennion said she received 15 phone calls on Tuesday ahead of the meeting, and read a statement she wrote about the issues at hand.

“Many people are defensive of this LMO, which some people call zoning, changing the way they live and what they do on their property,” Kennion said.

“I want to apologize to my constituents for voting on the change of the reading of the Comprehensive Plan that I sat up here and voted on.”

She said she gets bashed daily for that decision, saying later, “We cannot stop change, but I do agree with my constituents that we can slow it down and ensure the change does not affect our freedom to do what we want to on our land.”