Early voting has started in municipal election, Election Day is Tuesday

The city of North Augusta’s municipal election is less than a week away, and early voting has already started.
Early voting is taking place at the North Augusta Community Center through Thursday.
Each day during that time, North Augusta voters can cast their ballots between 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The general election will take place Tuesday.
Three City Council seats are open, and there are four candidates running for those seats.
Pat Carpenter, Jenafer McCauley and David McGhee are running as Republicans. Trina Mackie is running as a Democrat.
The mayor’s seat is also open, and running are Democrat Richard Adams and Republican Briton Williams.
McGhee and Carpenter are incumbent City Council members. The third seat up for election is currently held by City Council member Fletcher Dickert, who did not run for reelection. Current mayor Bob Pettit also decided not to run for reelection.
Voting on Tuesday will take place at eight locations.
Absentee polling information and Election Day locations are listed below by precinct:
• Absentee Aiken County: Aiken County Elections Commission, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801 803-642-2028
• Absentee Aiken County: North Augusta Community Center 495 Brookside Avenue, North Augusta SC 29841. April 19-22 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
• Absentee Edgefield County: Edgefield County Voter Registration, 129 Courthouse Square, Edgefield 803-637-4072
• Ascauga Lake: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Ascauga Lake 84: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 9: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 44: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 62: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Belvedere 74: Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• Carolina Heights 10: North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, NA, SC 29841
• Fox Creek 58: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Fox Creek 73: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Merriwether 1: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• Misty Lake 45: Crown Kingdom Cultural Center, 720 Edgefield Road, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 25: North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 26: Fairview Presbyterian Church 1101 Carolina Avenue, NA, SC 29841 (use Carolina Avenue entrance)
• North Augusta 27: North Augusta High School, 200 Knobcone Avenue, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 28: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 29: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 54: Our Lady of Peace Annex, 405 Lecompte Avenue, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 55: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 67: Riverview Park Activities Center, 100 Riverview Park Drive, NA, SC 29841
• North Augusta 68: Grace Fellowship Church, 507 W. Five Notch Road, NA, SC 29860
• North Augusta 80: Fairview Presbyterian Church 1101 Carolina Avenue, NA, SC 29841 (use Carolina Avenue entrance)