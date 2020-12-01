Driver dies after crashing into garbage truck in North Augusta

An Augusta man is dead after reportedly crashing into a garbage truck Tuesday morning in North Augusta.
At 9:30 a.m., police responded to W. Five Notch Road and Hampton Wills Drive for a crash involving a Nissan SUV and a city of North Augusta garbage truck.
The restrained driver of the Nissan SUV, identified as 25-year-old Richard M. Frazier, was pronounced dead at the scene, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The SUV was reportedly traveling west on W. Five Notch Road when it crashed into the garbage truck traveling eastbound, Ables said.
The collision blocked traffic for several hours. At approximately 1:30 p.m., traffic returned to normal on the road as responders cleared the scene.
Frazier will be autopsied in Newberry as the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates the crash, Ables said.