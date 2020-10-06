DHEC updates COVID-19 numbers, testing guidance

Aiken County recently surpassed 4,000 total cases of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 4,101 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. That’s an increase of 178 cases since last Tuesday, Sept. 29. There have been 316 probable cases in the county.
Seventy-five people have died with COVID-19 infections in the county, with two new deaths announced Saturday, Oct. 3. Both of those people were elderly and died on Sept. 23 and Sept. 25. Nine probable deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported.
As of Tuesday there have been 147,116 total confirmed cases in the state, 5,043 probable cases, 3,258 confirmed deaths and 198 probable deaths.
Testing opportunities
There are two free testing opportunities coming up in Aiken County.
On Oct. 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15, DHEC and Genetworx are offering free testing at the BEC Plex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, there will be free testing offered at Mount Beulah Baptist Church at 857 Mt. Beulah Road in Windsor.
No appointment or referral are needed for either event.
DHEC updates testing guidance
DHEC on Monday updated guidance on COVID-19 testing and isolation requirements following an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health agency suggests people with symptoms and their close contacts be tested as diagnostic testing. Those who are “simply out and about in the community” should also be screened.
“If they have no symptoms or known close contact, they are less likely to be infected with the virus than persons with symptoms or known close contact but they are still at risk,” DHEC said in a news release.
Diagnostic testing as needed and screening testing at least monthly is recommended for people in the community, particularly those who spend time around others.
“We continue to learn more about how COVID-19 affects South Carolina communities as it spreads across our state,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer, in the news release. “It is critical to update guidance based on the latest information from the CDC and what is going on in our local communities to reduce spread and keep residents safe.”
Additional guidance can be found at scdhec.gov.