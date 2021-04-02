You are the owner of this article.
Delayed work on Exit 1 due to redesign; work should continue after Masters

  • Updated
The Interstate 20 widening project will go from the Georgia Welcome Center in Georgia to Exit 1 (Martintown Road) in South Carolina. The project will also include the replacement of the Augusta Canal and Savannah River bridges.

Work on the intersection of Exit 1 and Martintown Road should continue following the Masters Tournament next week, according to state Rep. Bill Hixon.

Construction on the exit slowed, bringing out concerns from residents on social media about safety of the intersection.

Hixon said he has spoken to South Carolina Department of Transportation officials multiple times in recent week, and said the agency told him the intersection was redesigned for future development upon request by the city of North Augusta.

“It seems to be that after the design had already been done, they were trying to line up where they could develop some land around there and so the design changed for right there at that intersection, and since the design changed, that’s what’s been holding things up,” Hixon said.

Hixon said work will not be done during the week of the Masters Tournament, but should start up the following week and finish the right turn lane toward North Augusta.

The construction is part of a larger project led by Georgia Department of Transportation to widen the interstate between the Georgia Welcome Center and Exit 1 (Martintown Road) in North Augusta. The project also includes the replacement of the Augusta Canal and Savannah River bridges. SCDOT plays a role with funding and oversight of the South Carolina portion of the project.

