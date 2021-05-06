Current and outstanding MID fees – a backstop for taxpayers – paid to city of North Augusta

Funds owed to the city of North Augusta were paid last week, bringing relief after almost a year of concerns that a financial “backstop” instituted by the city wasn’t working.
The Municipal Improvement District was instituted by the city as part of the planning for the Riverside Village development along the Savannah River in North Augusta. For tax years 2019 and 2020, the city levied fees on properties in the district. A large portion of the fees in 2019 weren’t paid on time, but on April 30, all outstanding fees for both years were paid.
Former North Augusta mayor Bob Pettit announced on Monday evening that “all outstanding taxes, special assessments, penalties and interests applicable for tax year 2019 – last year – were collected on all parcels in the Municipal Improvement District, and that happened on April 30.”
He said that for tax year 2020, all outstanding taxes and assessments were collected on those parcels the same day.
“That puts us back on track,” Pettit said Monday.
The properties are owned and are planned for development by Greenstone Properties, Inc.
MID fees are added to a parcel’s tax bill when the property tax to be collected is less than projected TIF revenues per the city’s financial model. If the property tax on a parcel is greater than the projected assessment, no MID fee is added. If the property tax is less than the projected assessment, the difference between those numbers is added to the tax bill as a MID fee.
The assessments for tax year 2019 totaled $1,183,327, and the assessment for 2020 totaled $777,779.
The Municipal Improvement District was called “the backstop for taxpayers” in a 2015 North Augusta Star story; however last year, only $413,479 of the fees for tax year 2019 were paid. Nonpayment of the MID fees ended with 13 Riverside Village parcels being sold at the November 2020 tax sale.
Six of the parcels at the tax sale went to private bidders. The seven other properties, with an outstanding balance of $880,418.63, were transferred to the North Augusta Forfeited Land Commission.
North Augusta City Administrator Jim Clifford said in November that the properties held by the North Augusta Forfeited Land Commission have one year to be redeemed by owners.
“I was happy to hear former Mayor Pettit announce that the tax payments had been made,” said newly-elected Mayor Briton Williams on the city's Facebook page.
“On behalf of City Council and staff, we look forward to the master developer building out the remaining parcels in Riverside Village so that residents and visitors are able to fully enjoy North Augusta’s riverfront and achieve the development vision set forth years ago.”