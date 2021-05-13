CSRA officials tout growth, projects at North Augusta power lunch

NORTH AUGUSTA — Officials from around the CSRA took turns highlighting the positive trajectory of their communities Thursday afternoon at the Crowne Plaza hotel in North Augusta.

North Augusta City Administrator Jim Clifford, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian, Augusta City Administrator Odie Donald II and Col. Shaw Pick, the Garrison Commander at Fort Gordon, each provided updates at the State of the Community luncheon presented by the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce.

"North Augusta currently has an incredible surge of growth, along with regional growth the city is certainly taking advantage of that today," Clifford said.

Clifford also mentioned the different businesses coming to town. An Arby’s and a second Starbucks are already starting the process of being developed along with self-storage units, a free-standing emergency room and multiple residential areas.

There is also progress being made with the Fire Station 1 development on Martintown Road. Clifford said the city will begin pouring the foundation at Fire Station 1 within the next 30 days.

“It’s safe to say that residential growth is in full swing with some commercial construction in the works as well,” Clifford said.

With the recent payment of fees owed in the Municipal Improvement District, Clifford said the city would like to continue to work with the master developer to finish the Riverside Village development and and future growth on the greenspace.

“We’ll continue to work with our master developer to get something going and get things out of the ground as quickly as we can because that is really the key to the development down here,” Clifford said.

County's population growth

Killian put into perspective Aiken County's growing population.

“In 2015 we issued 460 permits for new homes, this year in April we have issued 447 in four months, we’ve exceeded 2015 number in four months, and it’s not stopping,” Killian said.

Major projects at Fort Gordon

Pick gave details on a program in progress at Fort Gordon that was kicked off about a month and a half ago with the first of four major military construction projects that are expected to total over $1 billion..

“There’s about another $700 million dollars over that same 8-10 year time period that entails major construction and roadway improvement, sewage and utility improvement infrastructure,” Pick said.

Pick also announced that Fort Gordon's new Gate 6 access point is set to open in August. The gate project was $36 million.

Update on 5th Street Bridge

During the question and answer portion of the lunch, Donald gave some details on the 5th Street Bridge project.

“With (Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax) we are not just transforming it from a transportation to a pedestrian bridge, but we’re also working to add some amenities and things of that nature," Donald said. "The construction portion of that project should be late this year, but as we go through SPLOST 8, it would likely be in the second tier based on the construction timeline when we add some of those amenities.”