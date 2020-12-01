Crash involving garbage truck blocking traffic in North Augusta

A crash involving a garbage truck versus a SUV on Tuesday morning continues to block traffic in North Augusta.

The crash occurred at 9:27 a.m. on Five Notch Road and Hampton Wills Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

West Five Notch Road remains closed between Heil Drive and Caretta Avenue as first responders continue to work the scene. The area will remain closed "until further notice," Lt. Tim Thornton with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety said.

Highway Patrol states injuries have been reported, but the extent of injuries is currently unclear.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash due to a garbage truck involved being a city of North Augusta vehicle.

Check back with the Aiken Standard for updates.