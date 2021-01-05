County sees 517 COVID-19 cases in past week

There have been 517 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County in the past week, according to numbers provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Thirty-four new cases were added to the count in Tuesday’s daily data release by the health department.
As of Tuesday's update, there have been 8,225 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County.
There have been 121 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths of Aiken County residents since the beginning of the pandemic.
Also as of Tuesday’s update, there have been 1,420 confirmed cases in Edgefield County, with 180 probable cases. Nineteen Edgefield County residents have died from coronavirus-related illness, and there have been seven probable deaths.
South Carolina surpassed 300,000 confirmed cases of the disease in the state. Tuesday’s update brings the cumulative total to 302,003. There have been 26,070 probable cases in the state.
The state has now seen 5,068 South Carolinians die from confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
There have been 430 probable deaths in the state.
As of noon on Monday, Jan. 5, 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been received by Aiken Regional Medical Centers from DHEC. There have been 366 doses administered by the hospital.
The total number of Pfizer doses received in the state is 129,675. Of that, 47,496 have been administered, equaling a statewide utilization rate of 37%.