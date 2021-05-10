Construction to cause lane closures on I-20 at Savannah River

Interstate 20 travelers will see some lane closures this week due to installation of bridge beams.
Current schedules indicate inside lanes in both directions will be closed on the nights of May 10, May 12, May 14 and May 21, according to a release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“Inside lanes in both directions must close for a safety buffer, allowing the crane delivery system to execute beam drops,” the release says.
Traffic interruptions are allowed during in the westbound lane from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., and in the eastbound lane from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.
The construction is part of a road widening and bridge replacement between Martintown Road (Exit 1) and the Georgia Welcome Center in Augusta.