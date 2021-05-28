Concerts return for summer at Sharon Jones Amphitheater

The sounds of summer are back at the newly opened Sharon Jones Amphitheater in North Augusta.

This was the start of a summer concert series put on by Friends with Benefits in Augusta, with headlining band Funk You celebrating 10 years. Other local bands, Bodega Cat and Coach, also shared the stage on Friday.

And after what was a difficult year for many artists and bands, performing for crowds was a pleasant change.

“We’ve not been able to play a lot of shows recently so it's good to kind of let loose and get back out there,” Funk You band member Evan Miller said. “Stuff is starting to open up so that is good for everybody.”

In 2020, Funk You had to cancel about 100 performances. Miller said they had two local shows after March last year.

Residents of the CSRA echoed the same excitement to return to outdoor concert events.

Audrey Crosby, Marie Jenkins and Kathy Kellam of Augusta all took advantage of the opportunity to come and support the local talent for the first time in over a year.

“It feels like some normalcy because of how the past year and a half has been,” Crosby said.

“It feels like Christmas,” Jenkins said. “You know there is excitement in the air and we don’t have to have our masks.”

More events are to come to the primary entertainment district of Riverside Village in North Augusta throughout the summer, George Claussen of Friends with Benefits said. Cover bands and local talent will be performing throughout the summer at the amphitheater.

“It is nice to get to the point where we can kind of do this and again I think the venue is a really great venue with the ballpark,” Coco Rubio of Augusta Live Music and Arts said. “I think it is important to get back to doing events that will bring people together and bring them out.”

The next summer series event will be held on June 18 and 19 with a Zac Brown Tribute band and more performances from Coach, Pure Indigo and Easily Amused on the second night. To learn more information about tickets, visit www.fwbpro.com/.