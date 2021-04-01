Company names North Augusta the top place to retire in SC

Retiring in South Carolina? Doing so in North Augusta may be the best choice, according to a study done by Insurify.
The company used six factors to determine the best cities to retire to in 2021, and North Augusta got the top spot in the Palmetto State.
The six factors were real estate affordability, life expectancy, accessibility to healthcare, low rates of property crime and violent crime, and driver and pedestrian safety.
“It is clear the Insurify criteria define attributes of a high quality of life. That's what makes our city such a wonderful place to live – and retire. Emphasis on ‘a wonderful place to live,’” said North Augusta mayor Bob Pettit in an email Tuesday.
Another advantage Pettit mentioned is the “youth dynamic arriving alongside Riverside Village.”
“SRP Park has only just begun to be the destination venue we know it will be. Local government is stable and working together toward planned growth and expanding services. Property taxes are modest, and have been stable,” Pettit said.
He also mentioned recreation facility like Riverview Park Activites Center, the Greeneway and riverside parks.
Housing availability is also a plus, he said, with proximity to the interstate and a local airport with connections to larger ones.
“North Augusta is a small city with the benefits gained by being part of a metropolitan area,” Pettit said.