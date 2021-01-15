Community Ministry's new facility will help it help North Augusta

Community Ministry of North Augusta was born out of a desire by local churches to assist those in need in North Augusta, and a new facility will help the ministry better meet those needs.
The new facility on Belvedere-Clearwater Road will provide privacy during interviews, a chapel area for clients and staff, and a multipurpose area where other agencies can set up to assist North Augusta clients.
The ministry was put together by six local churches that were individually assisting people in the community.
“Oftentimes when a person is in need, a church is one of the first places they think to go to ask for help and so the churches decided that to streamline services in one organization would make a lot of sense, so that’s how Community Ministry was born,” said Elizabeth Merritt, CMONA’s executive director.
In its 36-year history, CMONA’s work hasn’t changed, Merritt said. The organization provides food, clothing and household items to those in need, as well as financial assistance for things like utilities and, less often, medication.
“The idea is to assist our neighbors in need in the name of Christ, to be the hands and feet of Jesus, so to speak, by helping those in need,” Merritt said.
Rev. John Younginer, one of the pastors that started Community Ministry, said the organization was formed after recognizing that local churches were duplicating efforts.
One big benefit of the new facility, which is set to open later this year, is added privacy for those who come seeking assistance.
In the current building near Barton Road on Buena Vista Avenue, there are two cubicles with little privacy where clients are interviewed.
“It makes it very difficult for a client to be open about what’s going on in their lives. Obviously they’re here because ... they have a lot of need,” Merritt said.
“It’s not something they want to shout from the rooftops, so in the new building we’re going to have four offices where clients are interviewed much more privately.”
Merritt said that in the current building, she has interviewed people both in the cubicle and in her office, and people are much more open when they are in her office.
The new building will also allow for more than two people to be interviewed at a time on a busy day.
“The new building will give them pride in that they’re coming to a place where we’re doing our best to treat them with respect and dignity,” said Lauren Kantz, an interviewer with CMONA.
Younginer mentioned having a place to be privately interviewed saves people’s dignities and will leave them feeling they have been treated fairly.
There is multi-use space in the new building that will also allow other organizations and resources to set up from time to time in North Augusta.
The Cumbee Center, which supports domestic and sexual violence victims, or the Aiken Center, which is for drug and alcohol assistance, for example, could set up at CMONA’s facility to provide services.
Both of those organizations, and others, are located 30 minutes away in the city of Aiken. Clients that visit CMONA and are referred to other forms of assistance may not have the transportation available to get to Aiken.
“I just love that they could walk across the hall instead of worrying about transportation 30 minutes away to get some extra assistance,” Merritt said.
She said it would be interesting to see the geographic impact of the move. The new building will still be on the Best Friends Express route, which many clients use for transportation.
“I suspect we will pick up some new clients who are near the new location and may not know about us. The visibility for those who travel Beveldere-Clearwater Road on a regular basis and those who have children at Belvedere Elementary will be excellent,” she said.
The updated facility will also include a new, separate space for the CMONA thrift store.
Volunteer Joan Miller said the thrift store provides an opportunity for people with low income to shop and get quality stuff.
Any community member shopping in the store helps too, since proceeds benefit CMONA’s work. Miller said she buys a lot of her own clothes there.
Merritt said a benefit of the thrift store is that the organization has a ready supply of clothing and household items if needed.
One common situation Merritt mentioned is if a grandparent gets custody of children and may need clothing for them. CMONA would give the grandparent a voucher where they could shop for and receive outfits for the children.
Another case is in the event of a fire where people have lost belongings. Those people are often referred to CMONA by the Red Cross, and CMONA is able to help them with things like pots and pans, clothing, towels – most of what they need.
“That really makes me smile when someone has come in in need of everything and we load them up – they leave with a car full of things, and ... it’s a beautiful system and a lot of folks that donate to the thrift store, they know that we sell the items and that that money benefits the ministry, but they may not realize that a lot of items are given away to people,” Merritt said.
The organization also has a food pantry, which provides food to people when they are in a bind.
“It’s doing God’s work,” Miller said of the ministry. “We’re supposed to be his hands and feet, so that’s what we do.”