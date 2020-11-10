Community group expands to include Edgefield County

Our Community Salutes – Aiken County is excited to announce the expansion of its geographic reach to include Barnwell and Edgefield Counties beginning in the 2020/2021 school year. The mission of OCS is to recognize and honor the less than 1% of young men and women who enlist in the military directly upon graduation from high school each year.
The expansion will increase the number of high schools in the program from seven to 12 in the tricounty area and increase the number honored at a special gala dinner from this year's 30 enlistees to approximately 50. The total number of attendees will also increase from approximately 250 to 450 and includes the enlistees, their parents or guardians, the school principals, superintendents and counselors and well as the military recruiters, large donors and their guests. The scheduled 2021 keynote speaker will be Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch.
In order to better reflect this expansion, OCS-Aiken County has been renamed OCS-Midlands South Carolina. "We are the first and only chapter of the OCS national organization located in South Carolina and began this year with the seven Aiken County high schools. Based on the enthusiasm from the enlistees and the schools and the support of the community, the board determined the organization had both the capacity and the responsibility to expand our geographic territory," said Jim Foley of OCS. Jim has taken charge of coordinating the inclusion of the additional five high schools with the help of Aiken County school district coordinator Sondra Thomas, Landon Booker from the Edgefield school district, Sarah Ellis from Fox Chapel charter school, Allison Brady from Willston-Elko high school and Christina Snyder of Barnwell school district 19.
OCS – Midlands South Carolina is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and is a chapter of the OCS national organization having over 40 communities located in 18 States and Puerto Rico. All OCS Communities recognition ceremonies are independently led, managed and financed by donations from supporting citizens and organizations within their respective communities.
Further information regarding OCS activities in South Carolina can be found at www.ocsmidlandssouthcarolina.org and additional information regarding OCS National can be found at www.ourcommunitysalutes.org.