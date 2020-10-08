Community Center to open for in-person absentee voting

Planning to skip the Election Day bustle and vote absentee? The North Augusta Community Center at 495 Brookside Ave. will be open starting Oct. 12 for people to vote in-person absentee.
The Community Center is one of seven satellite locations opening in Aiken County where people will be able to cast an in-person absentee vote without having to drive to the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office.
Changes made by the state legislature earlier this year will allow every voter in the state to vote absentee. Absentee votes may be cast at one of the seven satellite locations, at the Aiken County Government Center or by mail.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled late Monday that those voting absentee must have their signatures witnessed on ballot return envelopes, according to the election commission's website.
“Under the court’s order, ballots already received by county officials and those received through Oct. 7 will be counted regardless of whether the return envelope bears a witness signature,” the site says.
After a voter signs the voter’s oath on the ballot return envelope, a witness must sign and provide an address. Any other person can be a witness.
As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, 15,678 absentee ballot applications had been issued and 10,204 had been returned, according to a fact sheet from the election commission.
The same sheet states that 9,713 ballots had been issued in the county, and 1,807 had been returned.
Satellite locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from Oct. 26-30.
• Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson, from Oct. 19-21.
• First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor, Oct. 12-15.
• Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener, from Oct. 26-29.
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, from Oct. 26-28.
• North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta, Monday through Friday, Oct. 12-30.
• Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, from Oct. 19-23.
Voters can also cast absentee ballots at the Aiken County Government Center on weekdays from Oct. 5 until Nov. 2. It will also be open for voting on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.