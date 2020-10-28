Comedian Rob Schneider to perform in North Augusta

Instead of the crack of baseball bats, laughter will be ringing out in SRP Park next month.
The Augusta GreenJackets and Comedy Zone are bringing Rob Schneider, Emmy award winner and movie star, for a stand-up show on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
“We are excited to bring some much-needed laughs to SRP Park this fall,” stated GreenJackets General Manager Brandon Greene in a news release. “This is another unique way for SRP Park to host year-round events using SRP Park as a premier outdoor social gathering spot in the CSRA.”
Schneider is known for writing and acting on Saturday Night Live, and for movies such as "The Benchwarmers," "Hot Chicks," "The Waterboy" and "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo."
Tickets for the event start at $35 per person, and can be purchased in packs of four for $140. People can also purchase a VIP table, which will be on the field next to Schneider’s stage and have wait staff available for food and drink. A VIP table for four costs $200.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.