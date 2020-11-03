Civic duty done: Voters line up at the polls on Election Day

Voters anxious to cast their ballots Tuesday morning were lining up at their polling places around the county as the sun came up.
Nita Youngblood, clerk at First Baptist Church of North Augusta, said there were already three people lined up when she arrived at 6 a.m. By the time the polls opened at 7, people were lined up down the street.
“We had some early ones,” she said.
Frances Dick, poll manager at Nancy Carson Library, said that when the polls opened at 7 a.m., the line was wrapped around the side of the building.
Carol Goff and Melissa Brooker were at Nancy Carson around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, working as poll watchers for the Aiken County Democratic Party.
“My poll watching partner and I are volunteering because we want to make sure that every eligible vote is counted, so we volunteered with the Aiken County Democratic Party and we received training in … voting laws and what we should be watching for and so far it’s gone very smoothly. There’ve been no issues, lines are moving well,” Goff said.
The two rotated between six precincts in five locations during the morning, and were to be replaced by another group for the afternoon.
Also at Nancy Carson was Edie Corley-Stone with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Aiken alumnae chapter. Corley-Stone was offering snacks and water to those who visited the polling location.
“This election is very important, it’s a very important election today,” she said, adding the group wants to do whatever it can to encourage people to vote and make their voices heard.
The long lines of voters didn’t start Tuesday. Each day at the North Augusta Community Center, voters from around the county got in line to vote in-person absentee.
As of Monday at noon, 44,097 absentee ballots had been returned in Aiken County.