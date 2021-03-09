City to dedicate Sharon Jones Amphitheater with April concert

The city of North Augusta is excited to announce the lineup for the Sharon Jones Amphitheater dedication ceremony and concert. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 in Riverside Village. It will be an evening of music featuring headliner Ed Turner and Number 9. Opening acts for the evening will be the Village Sticks followed by Karen Gordon & Friends. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and Coco Rubio will serve as event DJ, spinning classic Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings hits before the event and during intermissions.
This will be a ticketed event with a limited number of seats available for purchase. Tickets will be sold by tables with a range of $120 for 4 seat tables in level 3 seating, $180 for 6 seat tables in level 3 seating, $240 for 6 seat table in level 2 seating and $300 for 6 seat table in level 1 seating. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at www.etix.com
“It is with great pride that we announce the dedication of the Sharon Jones amphitheater," said Mayor Bob Pettit. “Sharon’s extraordinary talent will forever be memorialized through this amphitheater, here in her home city of North Augusta."
Ed Turner and Number 9 will bring their classic rock and soul revue to dedicate the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The band will perform tunes from the Beatles, Chicago, Steely Dan, Joe Cocker and more. “We are delighted to be invited to dedicate the wonderful Sharon Jones Amphitheater by our good friends in North Augusta,” said band leader Ed Turner. “Sharon and her family became close friends with the Number 9 family after we performed with her at the Imperial Theater and Bell Auditorium.”
Village Sticks are an indie rock band from Augusta, Georgia. Karen Gordon is a local jazz artist that has performed at various locations across the CSRA.
The Sharon Jones Amphitheater is located in Riverside Village at 1001 Center St., North Augusta, 29841.